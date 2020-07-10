The Missouri Western Board of Governors has selected an interim President to replace Matt Wilson.
Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy will serve as the Interim President of Missouri Western State University starting in August. Kennedy is currently Western's vice provost. According to a release from the University, her focus in that role has been on Western’s strategic plan, Pathways to Excellence, including strengthening student success, creating new partnerships and expanding applied learning.
“Elizabeth has shown great leadership and initiative in the brief time that she has served as our vice provost,” said chair of the Board of Governors Lee Tieman, in a press release. “Her commitment to our community and to the success of our students will be cornerstones of her tenure. We are excited to have Dr. Kennedy as our interim president and very much appreciate her willingness to step up and continue to guide the university forward.”
Before her career at Western, Kennedy was dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology interim dean of the College of Health Professions at the University of Akron.
“I am honored and humbled to be able to serve in this role and to be a part of an institution that makes such a difference in the lives of our
students,” Kennedy said. “I am deeply committed to Missouri Western’s mission of student-centered success. Together with the campus community and our supporters, alums and community leaders, we will continue to serve our students and the greater community.”