Missouri Western State University is set to receive some upgrades to its facilities in the next few months prior to the Kansas City Chiefs returning for the team’s 2020 training camp. Those upgrades include improvements at Scanlon Hall.
According to a press release from the Chiefs, there will be improvements to seating near the practice area as well as in the dorm where players stay during camp. The seating improvements already are underway, but work on the dorm where the Chiefs players and staff stay will have to wait until the end of the semester.
But there are several upgrades happening to the hall in preparation for the Chiefs to return.
“The idea there is that we would recarpet the entire building, repaint the inside, new furniture in the lounge and entrance areas and new window coverings,” Missouri Western President Matthew Wilson said. There would also be work done on the HVAC system and renovate the showers as well.
The upgrades will benefit the Chiefs’ living quarters on the campus but they also will allow students to enjoy the refurbished hall as well.
“With our students in mind, naturally, since they are the ones that get to use Scanlon Hall 48 weeks out of the year,” Wilson said. “It is a renovation for those students that will live there for the next decade and everybody else.”
The seating or any of the renovations coming to the university most likely will not be funded by the school. A combination of county and city funds as well as donations will be allocated to those improvements. For the dorm, Scanlon Hall, there is no number on how much the cost will be.
“In terms of money, we are currently working on sourcing it. It is our goal that it won’t come from the university. It will come from different sources,” Wilson said. “There is nothing definite yet, but we are talking to a bunch of industry partners and government partners as well.”
There are only two months between the time students move out and the Chiefs moving in. But with these renovations there is no concern that Scanlon Hall will not be prepared for the training camp come July, according to Wilson.
Scanlon Hall is one of the newer dormitories on the campus and this will be the first significant upgrade to the facility since it was built in 2004.