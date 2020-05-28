Missouri Western State University will increase costs for the 2020-2021 academic year in various ways following decisions made on Thursday.
The Board of Governors convened partly via Zoom video conference and partly in person, without a public audience for the sake of social distancing, at Blum Union on campus. In a meeting lasting about two hours, the state-appointed oversight body for the university authorized a 2.43% tuition and fees overall increase.
In-person and online education, previously offered at differing tuition price points, will be leveled at $220 per credit hour after the increase. However, a $75 per hour "technology fee" will be assessed for online education. The university adopted all-online education halfway through the spring 2020 semester in response to COVID-19. It has initiated plans to support in-person education for the fall 2020 semester.
“Missouri Western remains one of the most affordable universities in the state,” said President Matthew Wilson. “We know that times are difficult for many of our students, so we are committed to keeping increases modest, while being fiscally responsible.”
According to the news release, the board also changed up how students will pay various other fees. The university cited a reduced fee of $3.75 per credit hour for SGA and a $6 per credit hour fee for student support services. Students will pay a 5% increased rate for on-campus housing per semester. Costs now range between $2,512 and $3,774, depending on the housing option selected. Food costs will increase by 3% through the Missouri Western contract with Aramark.