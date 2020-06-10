Missouri Western State University postponed the 27th annual Convocation for Critical issues Wednesday.
The event was scheduled for Oct. 1, but due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the University decided to hold the event on Sept. 30, 2021.
“Our hope is to have a fall semester that’s as close to normal as possible, but we know adjustments will need to be made. Given the capacity crowds we attract for this annual event, this is one adjustment that seems appropriate,” said University President Matthew Wilson. “This was a difficult decision, however we feel it is the right thing to do based on feedback from our speaker, organizers, and others. We look forward to welcoming Mr. Morell to St. Joseph and hearing his insights about national security, populism, and American leadership in the world a year later when the safety and health risks associated with this virus have further subsided.”
This is not the first time Missouri Western has canceled the Conviction. In 1995 Colin Powell canceled his apeparance as he mulled a presidential campaign.