In a March internal communication to the staff and faculty of Missouri Western State University, a dreaded duty was handed to nine Griffon leaders.
University President Matt Wilson laid it all out: Despite recent cutbacks and cost-saving measures implemented on campus, Missouri Western would be on track to lose at least $2 million in Fiscal Year 2020; in general, at least $5 million in annual savings would be needed.
Nine people would step forward to initiate steps toward this unenviable task: Elizabeth Kennedy, Crystal Harris, Suzanne Kissock, Brian Cronk, Joel Hyer, Logan Jones, Nathanael May, Susan M. Bashinski and JinWen Zhu, those set to compose the Academic Review Board.
“Our financial troubles are, unfortunately, legitimate and serious,” Wilson told his colleagues. “If not addressed immediately, the sustainability of the university could be in question.”
What the board has produced is a series of cuts no one in university leadership has hesitated to call a “disaster,” a “heartbreak,” the thing nobody gets into academics with a desire to do. Jones, Missouri Western’s dean of business and technology, said the members knew from the start that it would be essential to not play favorites.
“All of (the members) were affected in some way,” he said. “No one in the room in any of the discussions I was in was there to advocate for their particular program or their particular faculty members. We took it very seriously, because there was no winning solutions, but there was an answer that we had to come up with, and that’s the rough part of it for everyone.”
Charged with trimming the overall academic program load by half — if the weight of all proposed phase-out majors, minors and academic concentrations is accounted for — the board set out from the start not as a rescue effort, but as a salvage operation.
Jones explained that the board worked with four points of consideration. The first two are subjective judgment calls of a given program’s value in the current marketplace and value in upholding the university’s mission. The latter two are objective studies of enrollment, graduation levels and cost versus expense.
Each major at the university requires at least two tenured, full-time faculty members to teach courses. Thus, eliminating a major saves the university, at a minimum, hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary. There are a number of other savings Jones pointed to in administrative operations, nontenured faculty and staff, campus operations, building maintenance, and so on. He called it a “misconception” that the process is about saving money just by eliminating jobs. At the end of the day, the board examined more than 100 academic programs for potential cuts.
There are financial considerations inherent in implementing cuts: If a program is slashed, the university may not be able to recruit the same number of students in that overall interest area as before. Thus, enrollment, already down to below 5,400 from a 2011 high of 6,300, could decrease even more, further harming Missouri Western’s finances.
“When times are good, you can carry these programs that are under-enrolled,” he said. “But, like now, you just can’t.”
The bad part of that is, Wilson and the Academic Review Board knew they had to act quickly because there is already data showing that Missouri university campuses in general are likely to see an enrollment dip exceeding 10% in the coming terms. Nationwide, now is not a good time for the higher education industry.
“We know we’re going to take hits, because we’re kind of living in this financial crisis,” Jones said. “And though we’ve done nothing wrong — I believe we’re doing nothing wrong — more is coming. From reduced state funding, to a shift in national demographics where you have fewer high schoolers preparing to go to college, that’s just what we have to deal with.”