In an effort to bring local employers and scholars of science technology engineering and mathematics together, Missouri Western State University hosted its 7th annual Missouri Regional Industrial Science and Engineering Networking and Employment Event on Tuesday evening.
The event brought in around 200 people, with 70 local employers, 80 students and more than 25 alumni attending the event. Among employers present were Altec Industries, Sealed Air, Hillyard Technical Center, Sekuisui Xeno Tech and LD Data Solutions.
Dr. Mike Ducey, chairman of the university’s chemistry department, said the event’s goal was to help break down barriers of networking for employers and potential employees.
“When you're a student reaching out into industry, there's that sort of geographic barrier that’s there, and a little bit about the nervousness to reach across and identify somebody to connect with,” Ducey said. “So there are some barriers and this night is about helping to reduce those barriers and connect those students with those employers.”
Those in attendance were able to learn about each other through roundtable discussions about topics in the S.T.E.M. field and in the local area with questions like, "What are the hot areas of growth in this region?" "What should students do to help prepare themselves to enter the workforce?" and "What are employers looking for?"
Ducey said that while some students and alumni may be competing with those who went directly into the workforce, he believes they will succeed because of the education Missouri Western gave them.
“Because Missouri Western is an applied learning institution, our students get lots of that hands-on experience,” Ducey said. “So I think that they compete very well out in the workforce.”