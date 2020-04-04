Missouri Western State University is taking steps toward closing new enrollment in a number of academic emphasis areas and, eventually, deleting them from the university’s offerings.
In an email to students on Saturday, Dr. Matt Wilson, Missouri Western president, said such moves are based on joint recommendations from Dr. Douglas Davenport, university provost, and the Academic Review Board appointed in recent months.
While Wilson said the final decisions are subject to review by the university’s Board of Governors, he detailed the recommendations and explained the method and timing of the proposed cuts. The Griffon News first reported Wilson’s announcement.
“We need to make MWSU more efficient, responsive and effective in light of financial pressures caused by lower enrollments, higher expenses, reduced state assistance and other factors, including COVID-19,” reads one Q&A format plank in the message to students.
“We are trying to keep tuition and fees reasonable. Unfortunately, student tuition from the programs with larger enrollments can no longer be used to subsidize many of the degrees where we have small enrollments.”
The proposed changes broadly affect areas of study in the humanities the most, while not sparing programs in education, business, technical studies and science.
Wilson said the review board first focused on programs that graduate 10 or fewer students per academic year and cited state guidelines as criteria for determining program “viability.” According to the announcement, about 31% of all majors produce 76% of all graduates, and so there are a number of smaller emphasis areas on the campus portfolio, the email explained.
The email emphasized that all of the programs affected will remain accessible in varying degrees for at least the next two years, and that the cuts listed are merely proposals under consideration.
“These are difficult and painful decisions that we are not taking lightly, but we hope that in the long run they will enable us to meet your needs and the needs of our community even better,” Wilson said. “It is an honor to serve you.”