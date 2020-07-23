Months after its originally scheduled date, the Craig School of Business was finally able to host Entrepreneurship Week with workshops and a Capstone Luncheon Thursday.
The workshops included lessons for planning a business, website design, Quickbooks awareness, how to finance a business and creating with Canva.
Annette Weeks, director for the Center of Entrepreneurship, said local entrepreneurs were excited to go through in-person workshops and recreate business plans.
"Some of the people at "How to write a business plan" were people who have owned a business for quite a while and they wanted to revisit their business because they know it's different now and they wanted to update their business plan," Weeks said.
The luncheon celebrated St. Joseph entrepreneurs with the Entrepreneur of the Year and Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year awards.
"Now more than ever we realize how hard it is to be an entrepreneur, so they deserve this recognition," Weeks said.
The Entrepreneur of the Year was Joe Freudenthal, owner of Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare. Freudenthal said these past months were like nothing he's ever experienced since starting in 2000, but he's thankful he could provide an important need in the community.
"I've always surrounded myself with people that are smarter than I am, so I'm very fortunate to be working with a team like that and it makes getting through these types of challenges much easier than trying to do it alone," Freudenthal said.
Austin Evans received the Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year award. Evans owns Fit Republic, Lean Kitchen and recently purchased Kris and Kate's which serves ice cream.
"Kris and Kate's is definitely the polar opposite of the fitness business, but it was an opportunity to serve a lot of people and make them happy," Evans said.
As an entrepreneur Evans has learned to adapt and become more innovative in the last few months after picking up his third business.
"When times are good, they're not always going to be good, so save your money and save for a rainy day and that's paid off immensely right now," Evans said.
Despite having to cut down the attendance from 340 to 130, Weeks was thankful for the turnout and is starting to work towards the new launch of the Center for Workforce Development.
The Craig School of Business launched the center July 1 to continue providing a variety of training and more education opportunities for students and residents in the community.