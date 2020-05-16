On a basic level, the fundamental idea of military service is about a willingness to run toward danger, to confront enemies foreign and domestic, but what if the enemies cannot be seen?
Such is the reality of the journey that Gabriel Roberts, who became a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army on Saturday, has set upon. As with about 70% of all of the men and women who receive an officer's commission, Roberts completed the training and education necessary to command at a post-secondary collegiate campus, namely Missouri Western State University.
Unlike most officers, Roberts previously served as an enlisted man, joining the Army in 2015 and eventually attaining the rank of specialist. His superiors recognized a talent within him to lead, and also a place within the ranks for his lifelong interest in medicine. Thus, right in the middle of a pandemic, Roberts will put on the uniform of a medical officer in the armed forces, and will eventually become an Army physician.
"The military has a huge role in this," Roberts said. "Several units across the United States have been activated to help combat this virus ... Any way and every way that the U.S. military can help, we're gonna do it. We will learn to combat the enemy, whether it be a person, or this virus."
The Pony Express Battalion Reserve Officers' Training Corps that trains Missouri Western students and those at a number of other institutions around the region is part of a program that has been around for about a century. After World War I, what was then the U.S. War Department recognized that a ready source of well-trained military leaders would be essential to the national readiness for defense. First implemented at Norwich University of Vermont in 1918, many colleges had adopted ROTC programs by 1920.
Initially, most every four-year university campus required male students to engage in military training in some fashion via ROTC, before the transition to an all-volunteer military in the 1970s saw ROTC likewise become a voluntary, competitive path toward service in the upper echelon of the military. Today, those who choose to become cadets adopt a major like any other student, as well at least one minor, typically military science. For his major, Roberts picked up premedical biology at Western, and eyed a track toward becoming a foot and ankle surgeon for the treatment of wartime casualties as well as veterans.
"One of my many enjoyments with ROTC is seeing cadets through to their transition as U.S. Army officers," said Lt. Col. David Snodderly, the commanding officer of the Pony Express Battalion. "You can see with each one how their passions are developed and enhanced by their Army branch choices ... Gabriel Roberts chose medical services because that is his calling within a calling."
While working throughout his time at Western as a medical assistant at Mosaic Life Care, Roberts has found himself tackling whatever problem needs handling over long shifts that seldom feature downtime. He expects that so long as COVID-19 remains an international threat, his service as an officer will be no different.
"Our hospitals, our community, they're working as hard as they can to suppress this virus as much as they can," Roberts said. "This is just a new frontier of an enemy. We're working together to complete this mission."
Snodderly said he's proud of the contribution Roberts and the other cadets have made toward that mission.
"So, to see him live out his passion, especially during our COVID environment, makes me ... quite frankly, just plain happy for him," he said. "I absolutely enjoy teaching and mentoring young leaders like Cadet Roberts. He brings a passion and energy to everything he does."