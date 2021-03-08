The community is remembering a local historian after receiving news of his passing over the weekend.
Clyde Weeks held many roles in the St. Joseph community including teacher, executive director at Robidoux Row museum and involvement with multiple boards.
According to those that knew Weeks, he had a passion for St. Joseph's history and an even greater love for sharing it.
"He would always go to estate sales if he knew there were St. Joe items there and I would do the same but he would get there first," Denise Bartles Tapia, president of the board of the St. Joseph Historical Society and Robidoux Rox, said. "He would donate his (the items he bought) to the Row and I was gonna selfishly keep it to myself, so it's just as well but that he did that but it just kind of shows you how generous he was. And he was always thinking about the history."
Friends of Weeks said he would encourage young generations to collect artifacts and to understand their value
"I think Clyde would also suggest that it's important that you take that stuff and interpret it. And that's important. What Rubidoux Row museum does it interprets, interprets the stuff we have for the public," John Tapia, a former president of Robidoux Row, said.
Weeks knew all there was to know about Robidoux Row, a structure at 219 E. Poulin St. that's believed to be one of the oldest apartment buildings west of the Mississippi River, and was quick to share with new employees.
"He was here for 17 years and so he would tell me some of the nooks and crannies that I didn't even know existed in the building. And I don't know if anyone knew where they exist except for him," Daniel Johnson, executive director of Robidoux Row, said.
The visitation is set up for Wednesday, March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home located at 6054 Pryor Avenue in St. Joseph. Weeks was 82.