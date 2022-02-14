Although J.Lo said her love “don’t cost a thing,” on days like Valentine’s Day, showing your loved ones you care can come with a price tag.
This year, the average shopper will spend around $175 on the holiday, with flowers making up 37% of gifts.
At Garden Gate Flowers, the phone was ringing off the hook Monday as staff delivered flowers within a 20-mile radius. Stacy Fisher, Garden Gate store and creative manager, said she was prepared for a busy day.
“Valentine’s Day, we call it our Super Bowl. It’s our busiest day of the year, and quite honestly, it’s the busiest week of the year,” Fisher said. “It takes a whole week to get ready for one day. It honestly takes several months to prep. So it’s a super busy day today. It’s going crazy, and we are very grateful for that.”
Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. 2022 will be the second-highest year on record for spending on Valentine’s Day behind 2020.
Along with flowers, the most popular gift items include candy (56%) and greeting cards (40%). About 31% of individuals are planning to gift an evening out this year, and 22% will choose to gift jewelry to their special someone.
“Since Valentine’s Day is on a Monday this year, it’s a weird day,” Fisher said. “We had deliveries over the weekend and a lot of people got their flowers in advance.”
It is estimated that more than 250 million roses are produced for Valentine’s Day, according to the Society of American Florists. About 84% of flowers purchased are roses, with red roses being the majority at 69%.
As inflation rises throughout the nation, Garden Gate has tried to shield customers from rising costs. Although similar to other businesses, they had to adjust prices slightly.
“We are a small business and people supporting us helps in so many ways. It supports our families, all of our families live here, their kids go to school here. So when you support local, instead of going to a big chain, it helps and it stays right here, and we are very thankful for that,” Fisher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.