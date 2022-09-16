top story Week 4 of HS football heats up News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here are the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams in Week 4 of high school football.Bishop LeBlond wins 66-12 over St. Joseph Christian after two quarters.Lafayette is down 55-0 over Savannah.Central leads William Crissman 28-3.Benton is up 57-0 over Kansas City Central in the second quarter.Mid-Buchanan leads 21-0 against Lawson.East Buchanan leads 19-7 over Lathrop.Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and tune in to News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Buchanan Week High School Sport Christianity School Halftime Lafayette Score Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Organizers prepare for second annual Zombie Pub Crawl Courts Accused double murderer to stand trial for federal fraud charges St Joe Live Celtic Street Faire to celebrate six years of Irish heritage +3 Local News Community gathers to remember Jozlyn Beechner on her 7th birthday More Local News → Local Forecast 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.