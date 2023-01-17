Buchanan County Emergency Operation Center

Spring may be prime tornado season, but severe weather that hit Alabama this weekend proves that twisters can strike at any time, making preparedness a year-round concern. 

Nearly a dozen people either died or were injured when the 76-mile-long tornado hit this Sunday. Now local officials are reminding people that even in winter, awareness that St. Joseph sits in Tornado Alley should be top of mind.

