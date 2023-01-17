Spring may be prime tornado season, but severe weather that hit Alabama this weekend proves that twisters can strike at any time, making preparedness a year-round concern.
Nearly a dozen people either died or were injured when the 76-mile-long tornado hit this Sunday. Now local officials are reminding people that even in winter, awareness that St. Joseph sits in Tornado Alley should be top of mind.
News-Press NOW Meteorologist Jared Shelton said that although tornadoes in Missouri are unlikely during the colder months, they still happen.
“When you look at the state of Missouri, over 50% of the tornadoes that happen here yearly are going to occur during the springtime, so from April to May over towards June,” Shelton said. “So when you're talking about winter months, the likelihood, of course, is a lot lower. But we must remember that tornadoes can occur any time of year in all 50 states, including Missouri, so you definitely always want to make sure that you have a safety plan in place."
Bill Brinton, Buchanan County's emergency management director, said it’s always best to be prepared for when a tornado strikes.
“Each family should have a plan, an emergency plan in case something bad happens,” Brinton said. “You should have enough supplies for at least 72 hours. You should have things like nonperishable food, you should have water. If you have an infant, you should have formula. You should have a place where you have medicine stored. You should have a little extra cash and you ought to have a credit card. There's a list of things that you need in your home to be safe.”
One of the most important tips is to know where to shelter. Go to a basement or an inside room without windows, protect your head and do not stay in a mobile home.
“If you don't have a basement, either go into a closet or in your bathroom and in your bathtub, maybe pull a mattress over the top of you or a blanket,” Brinton said.
Shelton said staying informed about the potential of severe weather will help you stay ahead of the game.
“Use any source possible to get that weather information, especially when there is severe weather,” Shelton said. “But I think a good way to keep track of that and kind of keep it in the back of your mind is to pay attention to daily forecasts.”
Brinton said that Buchanan County has 17 sirens that help alert residents of a tornado, but he agrees that staying informed about the weather helps.
“People need to make sure that they're aware of what's going on,” Brinton said. “Everybody has cell phones. There are free apps you can get that tell you different things. There are apps you can buy but you should work with our media partners because you need to be aware of what's going to happen.”
Area residents can download the free News-Press NOW Storm Tracker app on their mobile devices to keep up to date with the weather locally.
