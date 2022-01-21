While many focus on the dangers of leaving animals in hot cars during the warmer seasons, cold weather can also pose serious threats to your pets' health.
Aubrey Silvey, the humane director at the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue, explained the importance of pet safety in the winter.
“There’s a common belief that because dogs and cats have fur, that they’re better equipped to deal with the cold than we are, and it’s not really true,” Silvey said.
As the temperature drops, it’s important to know how to keep your pets safe. The Humane Society of Missouri’s organization motto to keep pets safe in the cold is simple: Under 35, bring pets inside.
The best way to keep pets safe from the cold is to keep them inside. But if your pet needs to be outside for a long period of time, it’s important to provide them with a warm, stable shelter. Shelter should be off the ground, dry and away from wind to keep your pets warm and safe from frostbite and hypothermia. Pets should also have access to non-frozen, fresh water at all times.
Cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, so it’s important to check for signs if they’ve been in the elements for a prolonged period of time. Frostbite is hard to detect and may not be fully recognized until a few days after the damage is done. Some signs of hypothermia are whining, shivering, burrowing or anxious behavior. If your pet is showing these symptoms, you should get them back inside and contact a veterinarian.
If you are concerned for a pet's safety during the winter months, St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue has a program called “Digs for Dogs,” that provides shelter to animals in need.
“We have a lot of people that want to provide their dogs with shelter and maybe they just can’t, or they don’t know what’s the best way to keep their dog protected from the elements so we’re here for those people,” Silvey said.
Keep you and your pets warm this winter. If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.