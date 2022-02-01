Moderate snow showers are expected to push into portions of northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri Wednesday morning.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas along and north of U.S. Highway 36 until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, including St. Joseph. Counties under the winter weather advisory can expect anywhere between 2 to 4 inches of snow, with localized amounts both higher (5 inches), to some areas only seeing a dusting closer to the Iowa/Nebraska borders.
The main player, however, is a line of heavy snow that has been consistently showing up on most of the models. The line extends from western and southwestern Missouri up to Jefferson City and continues into eastern Missouri and into central Illinois and Indiana. The line is a narrow one with a tight gradient that will likely leave some areas with 10 inches while a few miles down the road barely anything.
The threat for heavy snow prompted Gov. Mike Parson to issue a state of emergency.
"Severe winter weather isn't something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst," Parson said. "We encourage all Missourians to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.