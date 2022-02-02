Last night's winter storm has left Missouri covered in snow, but local agencies report that the snow is manageable, and fortunately, related accidents have been minimal.
Mark Zinn of the News-Press NOW Storm Tracker weather team reported 2.7 inches of snow in the St. Joseph area, and many schools and businesses canceled due to weather.
The snow and wintry conditions come right in time for Groundhog Day, as Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter this morning.
Check back to News-Press NOW for the full story later today.
