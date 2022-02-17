After a much anticipated winter storm was forecast to bring accumulating snow and ice to portions of Northwest Missouri on Thursday morning, only trace amounts of snow fell in the St. Joseph area, while other locations saw no snow at all.
Meanwhile, areas just south of St. Joseph ended up with over half a foot of snow, setting a new daily snowfall record of 7 inches at KCI Airport. Although snowfall totals were expected to be substantially higher to the south, the lack of snow for St. Joseph was far more prevalent than forecast.
Where did the forecast go wrong?
While the track of the system was generally forecast well, the state of the lower atmosphere above St. Joseph was not. As snow began to move into the area early Thursday morning, persistent dry air near the surface kept the snow from reaching the ground for much of the area, a phenomenon called virga.
For an in-depth look at the forecast and more on virga, see Storm Tracker Mark Zinn's weather column in the Weekender.
