SGT SHANE HUX (copy)

Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H talks about the number of accident calls troopers worked during the weekend and how drivers can avoid similar problems ahead of the next winter system moving in late Tuesday into Wednesday. 

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

After a busy weekend working accidents and assisting motorists, public safety crews in Northwest Missouri are preparing for another round of snow late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

With a winter weather advisory going into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area, News-Press NOW Storm Trackers are calling for between a dusting and 2 inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. 

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

