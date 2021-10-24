Alabama swamped, child died in floods from slow-moving front
HONS

The weather update has been changed to a tornado warning for parts of Dekalb, Daviess, Clinton, Caldwell and Gentry County.  

Newspressnow will stay up to date with current weather updates. 

Reed Gregory can be reached at reed.gregory@newspressnow.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.