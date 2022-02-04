News-Press NOW's Mark Zinn of the Storm Tracker weather team took advantage of the winter storm this week by sledding near Missouri Western on Friday morning.
Have a winter weather video or photo you'd like to share? Visit newspressnow.com/share to submit yours!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.