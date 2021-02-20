On Feb. 5, I went on the late evening newscast and said that this would be the last day we would be above freezing for the next week and maybe even 10 days.
I considered this to be a very bold statement and was actually a little shocked to have said it during the broadcast. With excellent computer model guidance and experience with Arctic air mass events in decades of weather forecasting, I went for it.
It is always a good thing when a bold forecast comes true, but in this specific case it comes with a very high price tag of rolling blackouts and exorbitant utility and plumbing bills that are soon to arrive, as many have frozen pipes now thawing at homes and businesses.
The average 14-day daily high and low temperatures for this extended sub-freezing period from Feb. 5 through 18 was 12 degrees and minus 2 degrees — a historic cold event for much of the Midwest.
So how cold did it get over this prolonged Arctic outbreak? Well, on Tuesday of this week the temperature bottomed out here in St. Joseph at minus 22 degrees at 7:17 a.m. That was the fourth coldest temperature ever recorded at Rosecrans Airport. To our north, Maryville reported minus 25 degrees, and to the south, Kansas City International Airport dropped to minus 13 degrees.
All of these were extreme cold daily records. We just missed our all-time record low temperature by three degrees. This record still stands at minus 25 degrees set on Jan. 12, 1974.