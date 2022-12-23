Live broadcasts Monday - Friday 5:30 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 5:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. The most recent newscast repeats when we are not live. All times are central and subject to change based on special events programming such as sporting events or awards shows.
AAA anticipates 88,000 Missourians flying for the holiday season, and for those flying out of Kansas City International Airport, Thursday and Friday have seen cancellations, delays and flight plans change.
“We know that the weather this week is going to present some challenges for folks planning to travel for the holiday,” said Nick Chabarria, AAA Missouri spokesperson.
Air travel improved Friday, giving many a chance to fly after widespread flight cancellations and delays on Thursday. KCI still saw 95 canceled flights on Friday, with 41 from Southwest, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website. KCI had 49 delayed flights on Friday.
Thursday had more cancellations, with 125 canceled flights and 92 delays, according to FlightAware.
Justin Meyer, KCI spokesperson, told News-Press NOW the airport was able to keep the runways clear and planes going. Meyer said wind wasn’t an issue for them.
“Lucky for us, our runways are north/south. The wind was mostly out of the north,” Meyer said. “Airplanes land and take off into the wind, so for us, it was really a non-factor.”
Meyer said pilots ran into a few moments where the visibility was close to minimums for some carriers.
“But, we were able to continue to see operations, continue there on Wednesday morning,” Meyer said.
KCI anticipates flights tomorrow being back on track.
“Our airlines, we think, will be back to 100% flight schedules, as they've had to make some reductions as this storm moved across not only Kansas City but across their hubs across the United States, as well,” Meyer said.
Meyer anticipates Saturday being a busier travel day for airports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.