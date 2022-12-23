Winter weather poses holiday travel issues
Video play button

Live broadcasts Monday - Friday 5:30 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 5:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. The most recent newscast repeats when we are not live. All times are central and subject to change based on special events programming such as sporting events or awards shows.

AAA anticipates 88,000 Missourians flying for the holiday season, and for those flying out of Kansas City International Airport, Thursday and Friday have seen cancellations, delays and flight plans change.

“We know that the weather this week is going to present some challenges for folks planning to travel for the holiday,” said Nick Chabarria, AAA Missouri spokesperson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.