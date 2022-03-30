A St. Joseph home was severely damaged when a tornado touched down on the city's east side Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado hit an area near Antelope Circle just before 9 p.m. EF1 tornadoes only last two to three minutes and have wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph.
The storm was part of a powerful line of storms pushed into Northwest Missouri Tuesday night delivering gusty winds along with tornado warnings.
The roof of a home on Antelope Circle on the city's northeast side was ripped off and thrown into a power line and a nearby cemetery. The homeowner was inside with two children when the storm hit.
“Me and my sister were on the front porch for a little bit cause, you know, St. Joe doesn’t ever have tornadoes. So we went inside because the wind sounded really weird and then the power went out as soon as we went inside. Then we got the kids inside the basement bathroom,” a member of the Donaldson family, who didn't give her name, said. “All we heard was a big boom and crash and a ripping sound. Then it got really, really quiet. Then I walked up our stairs and then all I could see was the sky.”
Nearby, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Hills Shopping Center, St. Paul Lutheran Church and School and neighboring homes saw minimal damage.
A member of the National Weather Service was on the scene Wednesday morning and confirmed the reports.
“This is what we call a squall line or QLCS tornado, just real quick spin-ups, very brief. They can happen kind of on the gust fronts of the storm itself,” said Andy Bailey, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
