With tornadoes having already appeared in the area, it seems that this spring’s severe weather season started early.
St. Joseph’s emergency manager Bill Lamar said tornadoes already have appeared in Iowa, Texas and New Orleans.
“So it’s already started for the season,” he said. “Try to get everybody out of the winter mindset and realize that it’s storm season and prepare yourself.”
People need to have emergency supplies ready and know where a safe place is, which could be a bathroom or a basement.
Lamar said it seems like what would typically be called storm season has changed in the last few years.
“We’re seeing storms that are happening in November and December. We’re also seeing them earlier in the spring,” he said.
Despite this, Lamar said that people should keep in mind that there are typically hot and humid temperatures from spring to early summer, which will help create tornadoes and storms.
“And it’s still pretty unpredictable but through technology they have done a better job of predicting, giving an idea when we might have some severe weather in the area,” he said.
Besides tornadoes, there are other types of severe weather occurring during this time of year such as high winds or downbursts.
Lamar said that people should take the same precautions for these storms that they do for tornadoes.
“So keep that in mind. Anytime there is any type of (storm) watches out for severe weather have your plan in mind,” he said.
Severe spring weather is a threat in Northwest Missouri, said Andy Bailey, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Kansas City area.
“St. Joseph may not be in the heart of tornado alley but it certainly frequently sees tornadoes enough that folks kind of need to be prepared for them,” he said.
He said that often the willingness of people to seek shelter when a tornado warning has been issued is based on their recent experience.
“If their location or (a location) near them has not seen a tornado for a number of years they tend to be more hesitant or resistant to seek shelter,” Bailey said. “They kind of have a little bit of an optimism bias, they think, ‘Oh, it’s not going to happen here’.”
As it has done so in recent months, Bailey that it is reasonable to assume that large-scale weather systems will continue to be moving through the area and could appear as severe weather.
