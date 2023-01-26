Always Looking Up

I’m not a big Madonna guy, but she’s spot on about the borderline: Feels like I’m going to lose my mind!

I only reference it to explain the simple yet complex answer to this past week’s light snowfall event. We knew going into it that it wasn’t going to give us a lot of snow. We were quite literally on the borderline with the system itself. Being on the northern fringe of a system jetting in with warm Gulf of Mexico moisture already had my expectations lowered. A measurement of 0.4 inches by my colleague Jared Shelton on Wednesday morning ended up satisfying this forecaster, especially knowing a lot of the snow that fell ended up melting before even being able to gather.

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com.

