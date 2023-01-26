I’m not a big Madonna guy, but she’s spot on about the borderline: Feels like I’m going to lose my mind!
I only reference it to explain the simple yet complex answer to this past week’s light snowfall event. We knew going into it that it wasn’t going to give us a lot of snow. We were quite literally on the borderline with the system itself. Being on the northern fringe of a system jetting in with warm Gulf of Mexico moisture already had my expectations lowered. A measurement of 0.4 inches by my colleague Jared Shelton on Wednesday morning ended up satisfying this forecaster, especially knowing a lot of the snow that fell ended up melting before even being able to gather.
I watched for hours as light to sometimes moderate snowfall just melted away on the treated AND untreated surfaces. The surface temperature at Rosecrans also remained on that borderline: 33 degrees during most of the event. Slowly but surely, snow gathered on the grass and added to areas that already were on the ground. It ended up accumulating enough to gather measurements. For the most part, it was a trace up to an inch for most of the area around St. Joseph.
Those numbers went up to the south and east, but it wasn’t as much snow as some thought would be on the ground Wednesday, including in and around St. Louis and up and down Interstate 44 in Missouri. The reason they didn’t see much boils down to — no pun intended — the same results I witnessed during the onset to our end of the midweek snowfall event.
Winter weather events are reliant on subfreezing temperatures here at the surface and aloft. Borderline events, however, can keep that snow falling even though surface temperatures are above freezing. In many events, the falling frozen precipitation will start to cool the lower layer as the snow starts to pile up. With colder air taking over aloft and adequate wet bulb temperatures, heavy snow continued to get dumped along the area that was forecast to receive the most. And those spots did get the most, even though most snow melted at contact with the ground or shortly after.
Radar was showing pretty decent clips of snow working up I-44, but it took a super long time before it started to accumulate. By that point, most of the snow had already moved out of the area.
Moral of this story: Always remember what type of snow you’ll be dealing with and what temperatures the ground layer has been at in the 48 hours leading up to a potential snowfall event.
