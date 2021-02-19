Although Northwest Missouri likely will experience more cold spells in coming weeks, with spring officially less than 30 days away subtle changes in nature are happening.
Budding flowers, chirping birds, returning geese and refilled trout ponds are good indicators spring is making a return. With them come questions about severe weather and potential flooding.
“Current weather conditions have delayed a February stocking,” says Jacke Colehour, a Missouri Department of Conservation fisheries management biologist. “More trout will be stocked when the temperatures rise to near or above freezing.”
Catch-and-keep trout fishing will start March 1 at trout parks across the state.
“The pandemic created many challenges for all of us over the past year,” Bruce Drecktrah, Missouri Department of Conservation fisheries section chief, said. “Even with one hatchery closed due to extensive renovations, our hatchery staff continued to work hard producing fish at the other hatcheries for anglers to enjoy across the state.”
While these past few weeks have brought record cold, even keeping rivers frozen, the snow pack has remained minimal in the upper Mississippi River Basin.
The Climate Prediction Center also has released its 2021 Flood Outlook, which predicts the most extreme flooding will go east of the region this year.
Forecasters will be watching a La Nina setup that is likely to continue through late spring before weakening into summer. This will place a greater temperature contrast of warm and cold temperatures over the plains.
A greater drought also is expected just to the west of the area in parts of Kansas and Nebraska, with extreme drought continuing for the Southwest.
While warm moisture is a driving factor for precipitation, dry pockets are responsible for increased instability leading to greater severe weather.
Astronomical spring officially begins at the equinox, which will start this year at 4:37 a.m. on March 20.