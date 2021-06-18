Spring in Northwest Missouri wrapped up with near record-breaking temperatures, making for an early transition into summer.
The summer solstice takes place this Sunday, marking the official start of a new season and the longest day of the year, with almost 15 hours of sunlight. This affects the entire Northern Hemisphere as the North Pole is tilted towards the sun.
Our warmer months will now bring in new threats such as heat strokes, exhaustion, ozone alerts and severe weather.
“What happens is on these really hot summer days, emissions like nitrogen oxide and organic compounds come out of your tailpipe and then interact with sunlight,” said Toms Jacobs, director of environmental programs at Mid-America Regional Council. “This creates ground-level ozone, which is a significant pollutant concern.”
People who have respiratory problems like asthma and bronchitis may have increased difficulty breathing. Staying inside or in an air-conditioned area helps to prevent further issues.
“It’s a phenomenon that is naturally occurring but typically in the largest cities around the country it's an exacerbated problem,” Jacobs said. “There are often more power plants, auto emissions and industrial processes.”
On days where there is more sunlight and hotter temperatures, these chemicals will sit over an area longer, leading to an ozone alert day.
“You might wait until evening to mow your lawn, postpone filling up your gas tank and stay indoors to limit outdoor exposure,” Jacobs said.
There also can be days ranging from green, indicating no concerns, versus yellow or orange days where outdoor precautions should still be restricted.
"When those levels go up, it typically happens during the day and peaks in the afternoon," Jacobs said. "Meteorologists will often refer to what we call "episodes" where a front camps over a town for several days and ozone slowly increases."
Instead of traveling by car, people can consider riding a bike, walking or using public transit for transportation. At home, devices can be placed in sleep mode and lights can be turned off to avoid producing excess heat.
"Summer will continue to provide ample natural light which is the best option to use when available," Jacobs said.
