In this file photo, Red Cross spokesperson Angie Springs demonstrates ways people can keep their pipes from freezing in cold temperatures, including keeping your faucets dripping and opening cabinets underneath.
The St. Joseph area will see sub-zero temperatures cold enough to freeze water pipes and threaten people and animals who are outside for prolonged periods Thursday and Friday.
The rapid drop in temperatures adds risk for pipes, according to Missouri American Water spokesperson Christie Barnhart. However, snow falling early Thursday will help insulate the pipes in the ground.
AAA recommends taking steps now to prevent a significant hit to your wallet later.
“AAA insurance found that the average claim costs of frozen pipe damage from this year is just over $11,000 which is a substantial increase that we've seen over the last couple of years because of the increased costs of labor and materials,” said Nick Charbarria, AAA Missouri spokesperson. “So, the more you can prepare your home now, the better off you'll be rather than dealing with a headache.”
Officials with both AAA and Missouri American Water recommend knowing where your water shutoff valve is.
“What we advise our customers to do first and foremost, know where your shutoff valve to your water is located within your home or business,” Barnhart said. “That way if you do have a pipe burst, you can shut the water off as quickly as possible and minimize any damage.”
Not shutting off the water when pipes freeze could lead to flooding, according to Charbarria.
Experts also recommend wrapping vulnerable pipes with insulation.
“You can find heat tape to wrap the pipes, which provides insulation. Newspaper works well for the same thing,” Barnhart said.
Another prevention tip is to allow water to drip from the faucets. It does not need to be a stream or even a trickle, but as long as water is dripping, it helps keep water flowing through your pipes.
“This will help provide relief from the excessive pressure that builds between the faucet and any ice blockage,” Charbarria said.
Letting your faucet drip is helpful even if you are home but is highly recommended when you are away.
“The reality of it is it might be a few extra dollars but if you factor that against the cost if you have to pay for burst pipes, it’s very minimal,” Barnhart said.
Other preparation tips include removing hoses from outside faucets and repairing weather stripping from around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and gas electrical and gas lines.
“You can get weather stripping fairly cheaply in any home repair store,” said Charbarria.
If you are leaving your home, experts recommend keeping your heat on. It should go no lower than 55 degrees.
“You want to keep your home at a temperature where you know, not only the interior is going to be heated, but inside your walls where those pipes are that's going to stay warm as well,” Charbarria said.
Another recommendation for those who are not home is to open your cabinets underneath sinks.
“That's gonna make sure that warm air is getting into those areas as well as opposed to having those cabinets shut, where you may get some cold air trapped in there,” Charbarria said.
Missouri American encourages its customers to sign up for alerts on its website, www.amwater.com/moaw. This is the easiest way to stay updated on if there is a main break in the area or a precautionary boil advisory.
