Surrounding areas woke up to anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow this morning, and while it might seem odd that it snowed a couple of inches in late April, it’s not unusual.
Keven Schneider, superintendent of streets and infrastructure for the City of St. Joseph, said Tuesday was a normal day for his crew.
“It’s kind of bizarre, yes, but we’ve seen it,” Schneider said. “We’ve seen snowfall in May before, a few years ago … It’s rare, but it does happen.”
Schneider said he knew that there was potential for slickness on Tuesday morning, so in an effort to prevent that, his crew went out and pretreated the roads on Monday.
“We went out yesterday and treated all the emergencies and secondaries,” Schneider said. “(We) pretreated them with the salt brine beet juice mixture, so we were protected. But it was melting everywhere, that we saw, on the pavement as fast as it hit.”
While the snow melted quickly throughout the day, it still affected members of the community. Jennifer Shackelford, a horticulture specialist at Moffet Nursery and Garden Shop, said the winter weather made their week more difficult.
“It’s created a lot of extra work like moving things into heated greenhouses and covering up tender plants with frost cloth,” Shackelford said. “We’ve had to reschedule deliveries, it’s prolonged people’s spring planting and our landscape projects that we have scheduled, and we’ve had a lot of fielding questions from customers that have questions about ‘What do I do?’”
Shackelford said other Moffet employees spent most of the day on Monday covering and moving plants in preparation for the snow. They intend to keep the plants protected for the next couple of days until the weather gets nicer.
Other outdoor businesses, including golf courses, were also affected. Barry Losson, a PGA Golf Professional at St. Joseph Country Club, said he didn’t expect anyone to come out to the course in the snow. But once the snow melts and the course is dry enough for golf carts, Losson said they’ll be good to go.
“It’s unexpected. We were supposed to have a couple of tournaments this coming weekend. I’m pretty sure those are probably going to still be going, since we’re going to lose maybe two days of golf today and tomorrow. It looks like it’s melting pretty fast,” Losson said.
Even though the golf course will have fewer golfers over the next couple days, Losson said those two days won’t affect them too much financially, since memberships that have been purchased already include golf carts.
Others, like Moffet Nursery and Garden Shop, however, aren’t quite as lucky. Shackelford said the weather is disappointing because it is really messing with the spring planting season. They already had to delay their plant orders once this year due to the harsh weather in February.
“Also what’s disappointing, I think, is when we have a few days that are 68 and 70 degrees, and then people get that gardening spirit and really want to do it, and they come out and they purchase some things that either now they have it at their home and they’re taking it in, taking it out, or covering it,” Shackelford said.
While April snowfall might be inconvenient, it’s not totally uncommon. Traces of snow were recorded falling twice last April near the KCI Airport, while measurable amounts were recorded hitting the ground twice in 2018, as well.
