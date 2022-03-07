Sunday's snowstorm brought the heaviest snowfall of the year to St. Joseph, leaving city employees and snow removal companies with plenty of work to do.
Shane Hunter, the owner of Hunters Lawn Care & Tree Service, said that he and his drivers have been working to remove the snow by plowing and salting parking lots. From there, they moved on to removing snow from residential areas.
“We get to our residential clients about eight to 12 hours after the snowstorm stops,” he said.
While his company does provide snow removal services, Hunter explained that the recent snow has also forced them to put a halt to the regular services that they provide, such as tree services and landscaping.
“Probably resume tree work tomorrow when the weather improves,” he said. “We will not be back doing landscaping until all the snow melts up, starts to dry up a little bit.”
However, this interruption in the company's usual services is nothing out of the ordinary and happens every year.
“We’re used to it and accustomed to it,” Hunter said. “Snow makes a nice change in the regular scenery and regular work that we do, so it’s nice to be able to come out and do snow removal, get stuff done.”
Unlike previous snowstorms during this year, which largely featured dry and fluffy snow, he said that this recent snow was wet and heavy.
“So this wet heavy snow pushes off a lot easier,” Hunter said. “It is heavier, but it pushes clean. It’s not as slick and not as messy.”
Cory Schilling, co-owner of Schilling & Sons Maintenance, said that this recent snow was one of the heaviest amounts for this year.
Schilling said that the snow was heavy, but it was also in a watery state because of the fluctuating temperature.
“It wasn’t a big deal,” he said. “Our team got in there, we got everything taken care of, and got in and got out. That’s what we do.”
Jared Shelton, a News-Press NOW meteorologist, said that the past weekend had active weather across the Midwest, including in Northwest Missouri.
Shifts in temperatures on Sunday caused heavy wet snow, leaving Downtown St. Joseph with 4 inches, and the rest of the Northwest Missouri region with 3 to 5 inches between Sunday and Monday
“While this abrupt shift from one weather extreme to the other may seem out of the ordinary, the two-sided nature of this weekend's weather is a signature of springtime systems in this part of the country,” Shelton said.
Between Sunday and Monday afternoon, there were 29 reported vehicle collisions, none of which were fatal, according to Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.