As we spring forward this Sunday, we may be losing an hour of sleep but will now be able to enjoy more sunshine in the evening.
The annual time change will happen Sunday morning at 2 a.m., so make sure to change your clocks before heading to bed.
Daylight saving time originally started as part of the war efforts during World War I and World War II to make better use of sunlight. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 established unvarying time from coast to coast. While it may be thought to be a law, no state actually is required to observe daylight saving time.
There are a few places in the United States and surrounding territories that continue with standard time within their specific time zones. Those include people living in parts of Arizona and Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. This past week the U.S. introduced a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, known as the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 aiming to improve overall American health. Fifteen states already have been pushing for better resolutions or proposing different laws.
It can be a bit of a transition for adults and children, but there are a few ways to make things easier. Ignoring the actual clock can be the biggest helpful tip since adults are more aware of the time changing. Health experts recommend sticking to a daily routine, especially at bedtime. Try going to bed earlier and soak up morning light as soon as you wake up. The start and end of daylight saving time is a great reminder to change smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries. Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 1.
Sunset time Sunday evening in St. Joseph will be at 7:26 p.m.
The first official day of spring this year will be Saturday, March 20. The 2021 spring equinox will bring equal day and night time lengths. It also hints at warmer temperatures on the way as the north pole begins to shift toward the sun again.
