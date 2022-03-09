It's Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri, but instead of getting ready for spring storms, the St. Joseph area is bracing for a significant snow event set to hit Thursday.
“We’re still in winter and I think that spring is just a few days away, and it’s just one of those things, it’s where our weather changes all the time,” Bill Brinton, Buchanan County emergency management director, said. “It was 77 degrees on Saturday, and it snowed on Sunday. And it’s one of those things where people just need to pay attention and they need to make sure that they’re aware of what might happen.”
Mark Zinn of the News-Press NOW Storm Tracker weather team said St. Joseph should expect to see at least 4 to 6 inches of snow. Snowfall will begin around midnight Thursday and will continue in waves throughout the day and perhaps into the evening, Zinn said.
Keven Schneider, St. Joseph's superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said crews began pretreating roads for incoming snow with a salt brine and sugar beet molasses mixture on Tuesday morning.
“We hope to have almost every street pretreated by the end of the evening (Wednesday),” he said. “And so, we’re doing fine.”
When it does snow, Schneider said that plows will start with the emergency routes which take 12 to 14 hours to clear.
“But if someone feels like we missed their street after the second day, feel free to call us,” he said.
Their number is 816-271-4848.
Sgt. Jake Angle with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it is going to be all hands on deck for the Missouri State Highway Patrol with this storm. He added that because there has been winter weather recently, this is shouldn’t be anything new for drivers.
When it comes to winter weather conditions, the most common contributing circumstance for cars to crash or go off of the road is speed.
“If there’s one great message to send forth to the public it is slow down,” Angle said. “Secondly is look at the reason you’re traveling. Do you really need to be out in the weather?”
If people don’t need to go out, they shouldn't, he said.
“Because it’s not worth risking your safety, the safety of other motorists, damaging your property, someone else’s property, all of the things that go with winter driving,” he said. “If the trip is not absolutely necessary, don’t go.”
In addition, drivers should also keep their distance when they are behind other cars and just use good common sense.
Tonya Lohman, Missouri Department of Transportation district maintenance and traffic engineer, said freeways are always plowed first.
This means on other roadways such as ramps, intersections or a turning radius, people should drive slower because those will be plowed later.
“If you are able to drive 40 on I-29 but then when you get to the ramp you need to slow down because it may not have been as plowed …,” she said.
If people don’t have to go to work Thursday or can work a later shift, Lohman advises them to stay home because fewer cars on the roadways make it easier for MoDOT plows.
