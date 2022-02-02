It could have been worse.
That was the consensus after a winter storm moved through the St. Joseph area early Wednesday morning, forcing school cancellations and leaving motorists with a slick, messy commute to start the day.
Keven Schneider, St. Joseph's superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said the city received a little less snow than what was forecast. Heavier amounts were reported in central Missouri and the St. Louis area.
“If we would’ve gotten more (snow), it just maybe would’ve taken a little longer (to clean),” Schneider said. “Hopefully, it won’t be as long of a cleanup as otherwise.”
He said it will take until Friday afternoon or evening for all of the snow to be plowed on St. Joseph's streets. Schneider said his crews started salting the ground around midnight Wednesday when it began snowing and kept doing so until around 7 a.m. that morning.
“At that time, we were still getting forecasts of more snow to come, and we made the decision to plow,” he said.
Mark Zinn of the News-Press NOW Storm Tracker weather team reported 2.7 inches of snow fell in the St. Joseph area, and many schools and businesses canceled due to weather. Officials with the St. Joseph School District said classes will be back in session on Thursday.
Road conditions were slick Wednesday but law enforcement agencies reported few major accidents.
Michael Hess, captain of road patrol with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies responded to one traffic accident that occurred overnight.
“Throughout the day, the roads have been pretty decent,” Hess said. “Minimal accidents. Very little issues with travel.”
In preparation for the snow, Hess said the sheriff's department had staffed three times as many people as usual. He credits the public with planning for the snow and driving responsibly.
“Typically, we respond to more accidents than we had during this recent snow,” Hess said. “But we had adequate personnel and just responded to significantly less accidents or calls related to snow.”
Marty Liles, district engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, said the storm meant “normal duties” for MoDOT as far as snow removal.
“We’ve been kind of fortunate on this one probably because the severity of it hasn’t impacted us,” Liles said. “And I think the traveling public has kind of heeded the warnings statewide. Kind of, let’s get off the roads and give our workers a chance to clean things up. And so we haven’t been impacted in this region terribly bad.”
Sgt. Jake Angle with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H said on Wednesday afternoon that accidents during the snowstorm were low, with nine slide-offs and one non-injury vehicle crash.
“All-in-all, if you think about it, only 10 weather events on the highway, that’s pretty good,” Angle said. “... We’ll take it.”
The snow and wintry conditions came right in time for Groundhog Day, as Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter Wednesday morning.
Anyone who feels streets were missed in St. Joseph can call 816-271-4848 to request a snowplow.
