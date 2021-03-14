Spring showers figure heavily in the forecast for Northwest Missouri in the next couple of weeks, starting off another unpredictable weather season for the Midwest.
Severe weather is something people should be used to in the area, along with the potential risk factors the season brings for issues like flooding. Flood insurance is something that doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all approach for every property, as each person and company goes about protections differently.
“You can have flash flooding basically any time of the year. The river could overflow, the majority of flood insurance claims will be around bodies of water,” Roslyn Mckenna, an insurance publisher at Finder.com, said. “Even if it seems like a low-risk year, there is still always the chance of flood damage.”
Finder.com is a tool that helps consumers connect with different companies to see what rates work best for their situation.
“A lot of people are having trouble paying bills and can’t afford your home insurance or flood insurance,” Mckenna said. “There are a lot of companies delaying premiums if you need coverage now.”
The good news? As of right now, river levels look to remain low throughout this severe weather season. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the freeze over last month helped keep water low in the region.
“Very cold February temperatures in the upper basin locked up tributaries in ice and reduced inflows to the system reservoirs,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
Obviously, flash floods from rainfall can happen without warning, but it seems right now that the Missouri River will not pose much of a risk throughout the spring.
Mckenna said FEMA’s website offers great tools to use when one is looking at flood insurance rates. People can see flood risk for the year as well as the risk stretched over 30 years. If flood insurance is a necessity, there is a lot of information available to consumers to get the best bang for their buck.
