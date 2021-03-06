This week has been full of alert tests and information on getting prepared for severe weather here on the Great American Plains. Tornado siren tests, smartphone notifications and NOAA weather radio alerts for tornadoes are all wonderful technologies for providing information direct from the National Weather Service and our local emergency managers on why it’s important to prepare early and often for severe weather.
Getting the message is the very first thing you need for yourself and your family’s safety, then comes knowing where to go in a true emergency for safety. I recommend having a combination of at least three different ways of getting severe weather warnings.
NOAA weather radio receivers are one of the fastest methods, as they use radio communications direct from our local National Weather Service office to a broadcast transmitter tower that covers the entire St. Joseph area. These devices can and do self-alert when properly programmed and give you more minutes to take action that can save lives and property. Our local NOAA weather radio transmitter broadcasts on frequency 162.400 MHz and covers our region on both sides of the Missouri River. Please see the provided coverage map above.
There are also Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on all newer smartphone devices that will give you emergency bulletins like Amber Alerts, flash flood warnings and tornado warnings. These are controlled by the National Weather Service with the cooperation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. You may have received one of these alarming tornado warnings Tuesday morning as part of the yearly live statewide emergency alerting test that was executed across both Kansas and Missouri.
Private apps are also a great tool for receiving warnings, and you can download our News-Press Storm Tracker app for free in the Apple or Google Play stores. This will give you current weather conditions, forecasts and warnings on your smartphone in a very timely and easy-to-use format. Go to www.newspressnow.com/mobile for more information on our free Storm Tracker app. Push notifications from the app are the best way to stay up tp date with developing weather conditions.
Of course, when any of these warning systems activate you should turn to the News-Press group of TV stations for the latest storm tracking and times of storm arrival. Our Storm Tracker team of meteorologists will be here to make sure you and your family are well informed and ready for what may be an active severe weather season this spring.