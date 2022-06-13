top story Saturday's storm damages parts of northwestern Clinton County News-Press NOW Jun 13, 2022 Jun 13, 2022 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Check out photos of damage from Saturday's severe weather in northwestern Clinton County near Hemple, Missouri. Close 1 of 9 Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hemple, Missouri, sees damage in Saturday's storm 1 of 9 Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW Storm damage in Hemple, MO By Jared Shelton News-Press NOW The National Weather Service of KC/Pleasant Hill is looking into the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds associated with the parent thunderstorm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Physical therapy bill 'hugely beneficial for students' Public Safety Law enforcement searching for missing kayaker Local News Local groups kick off Day Two of Hawkfest Public Safety Man in stable condition after Friday stabbing More Local News → 1:15 Hot Week Ahead 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
