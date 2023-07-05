Fallen Tree

A worker cuts a tree branch to size after a severe overnight thunderstorm on the Fourth of July.

 Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW

Overnight storms swept through Buchanan County after July Fourth celebrations, cutting late-night fireworks shows short and leaving behind fallen trees and debris.

Faucett resident Kim Brown was awakened by warnings on her TV telling her to take cover.

