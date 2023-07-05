Overnight storms swept through Buchanan County after July Fourth celebrations, cutting late-night fireworks shows short and leaving behind fallen trees and debris.
Faucett resident Kim Brown was awakened by warnings on her TV telling her to take cover.
“I sat up in bed and it was like the whole earth — I felt the house kind of move, but I was in a corner bedroom, so the wind was coming around and what I was feeling is that the change in the wind in the bedroom,” she said.
Brown said the storm was scary and uncomfortable.
“From what I understand, it was probably high winds, lots of rain, lightning and thunder to the point that you didn't need the lights on because you could see anything you want to see," she said.
After the storm passed, Brown was able to survey the damage. Vehicles were damaged and fallen trees were scattered. Power lines were down, and residents were told to stay out of their yards to avoid encountering live wires.
In St. Joseph, some neighborhoods were hit harder than others. Fallen trees and their limbs were strewn across some lawns and streets. Other homes, especially those without a tree in the front yard, had little debris on the ground.
Residents began to clear their lawns and streets and piled branches at the edge of their properties.
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Michael Hess said there has been significant tree damage in the area.
“We responded to 10 separate calls overnight of have downed trees in the roadways, but that was throughout the entire county,” he said.
It was the second severe thunderstorm in less than a week after Friday night’s downpour. Both storms produced 60-80 mph gusts.
News-Press NOW Meteorologist Jared Shelton said tornado warnings are not the only weather warnings to pay attention to.
“Heed severe thunderstorm warnings is what I would say,” he said. “You don't have to necessarily get down in your bathroom and kneel down, but you need to be paying attention to what's going on, staying indoors, staying in shelter.
