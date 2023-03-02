Rain second (copy)

A police officer drives through several inches of water on Edmond Street as torrential rain fell over St. Joseph in a 2021 photo.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

While the old adage 'April showers bring May flowers' may still be true, recent weather patterns could mean rain showers may have larger impacts this March.

After a drought that lasted from September to January, the St. Joseph area was hit three times the average amount of rain in February. But even with how rainy the month was, that's no clear indicator of whether or not the trend will continue into spring.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.