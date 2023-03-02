While the old adage 'April showers bring May flowers' may still be true, recent weather patterns could mean rain showers may have larger impacts this March.
After a drought that lasted from September to January, the St. Joseph area was hit three times the average amount of rain in February. But even with how rainy the month was, that's no clear indicator of whether or not the trend will continue into spring.
The months of March through June are usually among the wettest in the year, and with the usual increased precipitation comes more hazards for drivers to be aware of. As a result, accidents during this time tend to increase.
"The roads get slick and it's harder to see," said Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department. "It's not a lot, but we do see those numbers increase when we have bad weather."
The mostly rainy weather this past month is a contrast to the ice and snow that St. Joseph knows well. Areas like bridges and overpasses that can cause major problems when they get black ice aren't nearly as severe.
"With wet weather, there's not a huge issue with our bridges and overpasses," Tonn said. "There are some low spots in town where it's deceiving how big of a puddle it can be."
With the weather not being as consistently cold last month, tires may not have been on residents' minds. The belief is that the warmer the air, the better off the tires should be.
However, just because the weather isn't as cold doesn't mean that tires can't have issues.
"We, the public in general and I'm one of those people, we don't check our tires every day and realize how important that tread is," Tonn said. "(When) it's raining, it's slick. And a lot of times when it rains, it brings oils out of the pavement and it gets slick and slower to stop."
When severe weather does come around, the responsibility falls on each and every driver to look after one another. Most rain-related issues come from drivers going too fast or not having good enough vision.
"All we can do is ask you to drive safely," Tonn said. "We're not going to go out there and go on every street and slow you down because we don't have the staffing."
Other tips for driving in wet weather conditions are to use windshield wipers, turn your headlights on, maintain a reasonable distance between yourself and the person in front of you and not drive using cruise control.
