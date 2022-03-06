If what they say about the changeable Missouri weather is true, then it's not too early to start worrying about tornadoes instead of snowstorms.
March 7 through 11 is Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Throughout the week, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency will be working alongside the National Weather Service to cover various severe weather topics.
In the United States, there are almost 2,000 storms a year.
“It’s the first of the season, there’s some things that we need to remember such as having a plan with what your family is going to do during a storm,” said Hallie Bova, a NWS meteorologist.
A plan is the first step in staying safe and should include where to go and what to bring.
“The safest place during any storm will be in a lower level of a building,” Bova said. “Find the most interior room that does not have windows.”
Alternative spaces include bathrooms, closets and stairwells. Once inside, crouch as low to the ground as possible and then place your hands over your head. There is an increased risk for debris causing injury, especially during a derecho or tornado. Using a pillow or placing a helmet over your head can create an extra layer of protection.
On Tuesday, March 8, there will be a statewide tornado drill at 11 a.m.
“It has been a long time since we have frequently had severe weather,” Bova said. “The drill serves as a reminder of what we should do during a tornado warning and when to head into a shelter.”
Unfortunately, those sirens are only intended to be heard when someone is outside.
“Make sure you have other ways to get alerts, whether it is the news, cell phone alerts or a weather radio,” Bova said.
There is no guarantee the power will stay on during a storm. When preparing a disaster supply kit, remember to pack extra batteries for the radio and flashlights.
“I would include water, snacks and an option for your pets like food and a carrier,” Bova said. “Medications, identification and other important documents should also be included in your kit.”
Severe weather awareness also includes lightning and flood safety.
“When thunder roars, go indoors” and “Don’t drown, turn around” are two important sayings to remember throughout the spring and summer months.
