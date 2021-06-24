With strong storms moving through the area Thursday and Friday, Lightning Safety Awareness Week comes at an appropriate time.
We are also right at the peak of storm season, according to News-Press NOW Chief Meteorologist Bruce Thomas. Storms are expected to continue in the Buchanan County area into the weekend, bringing dangers including flooding, winds and lightning.
The National Weather Service suggests people monitor weather patterns during seasons with storms when they are involved in outdoor activities or work. Ryan Cutter, an observation program leader with the weather service in Kansas City, said this is the first step to staying safe outdoors.
"We recommend people always remain weather aware. Knowing if there’s going to be weather in the area is your first step to being weather aware and keeping yourself safe from lightning," he said. "If you are outdoors, have a plan for where to go and what to do if lightning does bubble up."
According to the National Weather Service, an average of 25 people in the United States are killed each year in lightning strikes and hundreds more are injured.
Cutter said when creating a storm safety plan, having somewhere safe to go is the most important step. This doesn't mean a tent or wooden park structure. Cutter said having a full shelter or car with a metal top is key when lightning strikes.
But, he understands circumstances happen and people can get caught in outdoor storms.
"If you do find yourself outside during a storm while there is lightning about and you don’t have a substantial structure to get to or a substantial vehicle that you can get into with a metal top, options do become limited very quickly," he said. "Lightning tends to hit at the highest points so trees in the area, power poles, things like that. In general, you don’t want to make yourself the tallest object around. Stand low to the ground and limit the foot spacing. Keep your feet close together because that limits your contact with the ground."
After a storm, Cutter said it's important to know how to make sure the weather has fully cleared.
"Probably give yourself at least 30 minutes after you hear the last roll of thunder or see the last lightning strike before you go out and resume outdoor activities if that is what you are doing," he said.
