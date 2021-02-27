Hints of spring have shown up throughout Northwest Missouri in the past week, with warmer temperatures and melting snow. Some may be wondering whether it is too soon to begin outdoor vegetable gardens and to grow various plants.
“It’s a great time to start making plans for your garden for when you’ll be planting in May,” said Cydney Ross, native landscape specialist at the Anita B Conservation Discovery Center. “But there are things in the meantime besides planning, which would be growing plants from seed indoors.”
This would include making or utilizing a greenhouse or learning which plant can be grown the earliest in spring.
“I would recommend purple coneflower. That will give you the most bang for your buck in terms of pollinators and attracting birds during winter time,” Ross said. “Some other great options would be columbine, wild Sweet William and star tickseed.”
Many plants depend on light available and what type of soil is present.
“Oftentimes you’ll hear the phrase ‘right plant, right place,’ which means that you’re assessing your site before you’ll start buying and placing your plants,” Ross said.
There are benefits to mowing lawns throughout March. The biggest is removing old growth, which will allow new, healthy grass to develop quickly. Bare spots also can begin to be overseeded at this time.
“If you recognize a weed, you can start pulling especially when the soil is soft after a rain,” Ross said. “Also keep an eye out for spring ephemerals, which will start happening about mid-March and go through April.”
These are harmless native plants that will begin to show up previous to any leaves.
“They have kind of a striking beauty,” Ross said. “There are several different kinds of ephemerals that give us something to look forward to before everything greens out.”
If you are someone who has not gardened in the past or are wanting to involve the kids, there are multiple online programs through the Missouri Department of Conservation. During the next two weeks, the conservation department will offer virtual “Naturalist Hour “and “Ask an Expert” sessions.
“I really do think this is a great time to observe your surroundings and start planning what you want to add to your garden,” Ross said.