After severe weather struck Buchanan County late last month, emergency management officials are highlighting the use of local storm warning tools.
A severe thunderstorm on June 30 brought damaging straight-line winds to the area, with an 82 mph gust recorded locally at Rosecrans Airport. The storm triggered multiple branches of local warning systems to ensure the safety of all county residents, including the use of tornado sirens, or disaster sirens.
Bill Brinton, the emergency management director for Buchanan County, said the normal protocol for the tornado sirens in Buchanan County is activating them if a tornado warning is issued. The sirens will be activated until the warning passes.
Brinton said sirens in both the city and the county work in unison.
“When they set them off, they set off the ones for the county and for the city at the same time, because you never know what path a storm is going to take,” Brinton said.
Outside of the city, there are a total of 17 sirens throughout the Buchanan County area. According to the city website, there are 24 sirens located throughout the neighborhoods of St. Joseph.
“All of these sirens are made to be heard from people outside. They are not necessarily made to warn people on the inside,” Brinton said.
He went on to say that people need to have the ability to get alerts on weather updates everywhere they go.
“The average person should have some kind of a backup, should have some app on their phone to monitor severe weather,” Brinton said.
The sirens are activated for other reasons as well, including flooding and high winds.
Capt. Jason Strong, St. Joseph Communications Center manager, said according to policy and procedure that is followed, the sirens are activated if winds reach 80 miles per hour or above.
An additional tool that was used during the storms observed on June 30 was Nixle alerts, which are alerts that provide relevant public safety information to residents.
On that particular night, the alerts included the warning of the activation of sirens due to high winds. There was also an alert for residents to take cover after a possible tornado rotation was observed, according to law enforcement.
“We followed our policy; it’s important to note ... the staff acted in the best interests of the community and community safety is our No. 1 priority,” Strong said.
While any severe weather event can be scary, having a consistent safety plan is critical.
“Everybody should have an internal emergency plan ... when the siren’s going off, you should be able to revert to your emergency plan and know what to do,” Brinton said.
Strong agrees, even challenging residents to take it a step further.
“Proceed with an abundance of caution, in case you need to go to your basement have the stuff that you need to get by having provisions of some food, some water and just ultimately err on the side of caution,” Strong said.
To sign up for Nixle alerts in the area, text your zip code to 888777.
