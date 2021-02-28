It started out as a tranquil winter season. There were plenty of mild days in both December and January, and there was little in the way of frozen precipitation.
Then, like a flip of a wintry switch, numerous snowfall events paraded on and off throughout the month of February. Coupled with a long stretch of sub-zero temperatures, the task of keeping roads and highways clear of snow and ice proved to be extremely difficult.
“The last few weeks have seemed like it was nonstop,” said Chris Redline, the chief engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s northwest district. “There’s just one thing after another and then those severe temperatures made it hard to get stuff off the road.
“I mean, the chemicals were not working very well at all and it just packed down and got icy real quick on us,” Redline said. “We did the best we could, but it was hard.”
Redline said crews operating around 180 trucks in his sector of state routes, highways and interstates have used more than 50% of their original salt supply, which is divided up between roughly 20 giant salt sheds spread out across Northwest Missouri.
Like many MoDOT districts, the northwest region has had to re-up its chemical supply.
“We’ll start getting shipments in the summer, before anybody’s even thinking about snow,” he said. “We also have contracts in place that if we need to refill during the winter, we can. And we have had to take advantage of that this winter.”
Statewide, Redline said an average winter costs MoDOT nearly $44 million, which includes purchasing an estimated 130,000 tons of salt, plus the operation of some 1,600 snow plows throughout the state.
With most road salt only working above 20 degrees, crews had to rely on a cocktail of chemicals to try and keep up with the nonstop blasts of snow and arctic air.
The only official snowfall tally that is taken in the region is 30 miles south of St. Joseph at Kansas City International Airport. There, a trained observer noted 23 different days that brought at least a trace of snow. In total, airport observers measured 11.1 inches of snow since Dec. 1 (the first day of meteorological winter).
“We’re running right around average, really, when you add up all the snow totals together,” said Brent Pesel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We just kind of seem to get all of our snow at one time.”
Some areas saw a totals well over a foot. Part of the reason for the higher snowfall rates can be blamed, in part, on the extremely cold weather. The snow-to-liquid equivalent ratio depicts how much liquid (water) is needed for any given amount of snow. While a typical rate could be 10:1 (10 inches of snow is equal to 1 inch of liquid), drastically cold temperatures can drive the snowfall rate much higher.
“Generally when we get really, really cold temperatures, the ratio increases,” Pesel said. “So we’re looking at maybe 20 or 25 to 1 (inch of liquid), and I know we had some observations of 40 to one, and by that I mean 40 inches of snow equals one inch of water.”
Even though St. Joseph smashed a record low for the date of -22 degrees on Feb. 16, it’s not that uncommon for sub-zero temperatures to strike the area.
Redline said the focus now is shifting from snow removal to pothole repair, something that he said will become a big issue over the next several weeks.
“The same crews that plow the snow then have to fix the potholes,” he said. “And (potholes) are out like crazy now.”
His advice to those who encounter plows or pothole trucks: slow down and give them plenty of space. He noted there have been several accidents involving snow plows this winter.