There are many ways to get warned about approaching severe weather, but none are faster than having a NOAA Weather Radio in your home or business. It’s the official warning system of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and has helped to warn millions of people and save lives for over six decades.
The radio system originally started as a way to provide vital weather information to ships at sea in the North Atlantic and Great Lakes, as well as current conditions to landing aircraft at many of America’s largest airports in Chicago and New York in the 1950s.
Over time the network of broadcast radio towers were expanded to reach over 98% of the U.S. population from coast to coast, including Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.
This NOAA Weather Radio system is used as the primary warning device for America’s Tsunami warning system to rapidly warn coastal residents of an approaching tsunami on the West Coast and Hawaii. Here in the Heat of America, this warning system will deliver timely severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning, even when your power is out at your home, using a built-in AA battery back-up feature.
Why do you not have one already at you home? Do APP’s take the place of this old legacy technology, and do I really need to spend $30 dollars to buy one? All great questions and one you might be wondering about, so here’s my thoughts:
Its the cheapest insurance policy you can buy for around $30 dollars that gives you instant watches and warnings, even in the middle of the night. Why wouldn’t you do that, as the information is free and provided directly from your local National Weather Service.
Our peak tornado season is quickly approaching and it may be very active over the next six to eight weeks. The News-Press is partnering with HyVee stores in Northwest Missouri to bring you an opportunity to purchase a Midland NOAA Weather Radio at a discounted price through June 30, 2021.
Please take this opportunity to help protect your family during this tornado season and know its worth every penny spent when your life and safety is on the line. Remember, when your NOAA Weather Radio activates, we will be here in the Storm Tracker Weather Center to help you and your family stay informed and safe.
To read more on the national weather radio network, go to weather.gov/nwr.
