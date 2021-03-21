Meteorologists across the globe will be celebrating World Meteorological Day Tuesday with research awards and discussions on how to better the planet.
The World Meteorological Organization started on March 23, 1950, and currently is made up of 193 member states and territories. The organization now serves the meteorology sector for the United Nations.
This year’s theme is “The ocean, our climate and weather,” which was inspired by finding beauty in nature while continuing to promote environmental improvements. The ocean and water cycle go hand in hand by pushing precipitation back to land and also supplying heat or moisture to make landscapes more green.
“So how green your environment is literally affects us in the womb, before we are even born,” said Charles C. Conner, a Kansas City-based community forester. “There was a study completed by the USDA Forest Service in Portland, Oregon, where the greener the women’s home site was out 200 meters, the less chance she had of giving premature birth.”
Dementia and senior living communities also are seeing benefits of adding green walkways for their patients.
“They are doing better and when they fall, there are less-severe consequences and injuries,” Conner said. “So we really need to start designing and building better habitat for humans and learn how to thrive with nature.”
There is still some work to be done and the World Meteorological Organization is aiming by 2030 to have all parts of the world more resilient to demographic-geared issues whether on land or at sea.
