Last month saw 218 tornadoes across the country, the most ever recorded for the month of March, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.
The number beat out the previous record for March 2017, which saw 192 tornadoes.
Spencer Mell, meteorologist and climatologist for the National Weather Service of Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, said a lot of the tornadoes were involved in straight-line storms. Weather patterns have stayed pretty consistent over the last four to six weeks, and Mell said it’s possible that the number of tornadoes could increase if the patterns stay the same.
“If we continue to see that pattern not change, we could continue to see an uptick in tornadoes especially across the South. It’s usually April through June that’s their peak season of tornadoes. If we continue to see that stronger storm track across the South, it certainly stands the reason we could see an uptick in tornadoes. If we move into a different weather pattern, obviously things will change.”
According to a Twitter post Saturday from the NWS Storm Prediction Center, this is also the fourth consecutive year that at least one EF4 or greater tornado has occurred in the month of March. Given the strength of tornadoes, these instances of severe weather can pose a serious danger to citizens. Considering the high number of tornadoes last month, Mell said it’s amazing that there was such a low amount of individuals lost from those tornadoes.
“That is obviously a very positive thing that people are doing the right things, taking shelter where they needed to. I think that’s the key message as we go forward into what will eventually be the heart of our severe weather season here,” Mell said.
Mell said that from an operational perspective, the weather service in the Kansas City/Pleasant Hill area, as well as services throughout the country, will continue to have a heightened sense of awareness and monitor the weather patterns in case there are higher chances of severe weather.
As of Wednesday evening, the northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas region is currently under a freeze warning, according to the weather service website.
