There's good news for those living along the river this year as spring approaches and the risk of flooding increases.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has updated its 2022 runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin, and it shows conditions in this area to be below average.
"The beginning of 2020 is when the basin started to dry up and is carried on in 2021," said John Remus, Chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water management division. "We saw our 10th lowest runoff in over 120 years."
The snowpack also remains low near Sioux City, Iowa, meaning soils are drier to the north.
"We've taken water conservation measures to the reservoir system to compensate for continued drought conditions," Remus said. "We are at the point that we are releasing our minimum amount at 12,000 cfs (cubic feet per second)."
Water flow is increased from time to time in response to the amount of ice present below Gavins Point Dam on the South Dakota-Nebraska border.
"What happens is water goes into ice, not only in the Missouri River but the tributaries and instead of flowing out, it freezes up," Remus said. "We try to anticipate those to the best of our ability and mitigate as much as we can."
While major flooding chances remain low at this time, it is never too soon to start preparations. Adding flood insurance must be done before the threat of a disaster and can help protect against financial hardship down the road. Other ways to protect a home include checking plumbing and electrical breakers and having access to sandbags.
Currently, just under 40% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions with the majority of Northwest Missouri still in the clear. Areas just to the west and south have a greater chance for stunted pasture growth, rivers declining and stress on the overall landscape.
Once a moderate drought starts to occur there is an increase in small bodies of water becoming affected, crop yields decrease and burn bans begin.
