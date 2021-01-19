Kansas monks provide 100 years of national weather reporting

A recording of 111 degrees in 1996, -28 degrees in 1930 and more recently 17 inches of rainfall in 2020.
For more than 100 years, St. Benedict’s Abbey has provided the National Weather Service with daily weather readings used for the entire country. Located in the city of Atchison, Kansas, a long lineage of brothers has helped maintain an impressive record of weather data dating back to Jan. 1, 1920. Brother Joseph Ryan, OSB, is the latest to volunteer, starting his service in 1999.
The abbey's dedicated years of service has won the the brothers the 2020 Honored Service Award through the Cooperative Observer Program.
“The program is like a wide array of citizen scientists who take daily observations, high or low precipitation totals, snowfall and they do that every day, every day of the year,” said Ryan Cutter, observation program leader at the National Weather Service office for Kansas City/Pleasant Hill.
According to Cutter, the members of the abbey have been relentless in their observations regardless of the weather conditions that may occur and officials at the National Weather Service are thankful for St. Benedict’s Abbey and their efforts.
St. Benedict’s Abbey has helped to define weather climates and even what has happened with changes in weather across the United States over time. They have provided more information about floods, heat waves or droughts that impact the entire country and even the affects humans have had on climate both on a local and global level.
“Daily reports from our COOP Observers are the building blocks of our forecasts each day and provide a foundation for our climate records across the nation,” said Louis Uccellini, director of the National Weather Service. "It would be very difficult for us to fulfill our mission of saving lives and property while enhancing the national economy without these dedicated individuals and institutions."
The observers are a diverse group that is representative of where they may live, work or play, according to the National Weather Service. The program includes more than 8,700 volunteers observing the climate in different areas such as farms, mountaintops and urban regions.