High winds and warm temperatures can create a recipe for disaster when it comes to house fires.
According to the National Weather Service, red flag warnings are issued for certain areas when there are sustained wind gusts of at least 15 miles per hour, a temperature that is higher than 75 degrees Fahrenheit and relative humidity of 25% or lower.
The same standards are used for the St. Joseph Fire Department in determining whether or not to cancel open burning days, and what days more fires are more likely to happen.
Fire inspector Steve Henrichson said lack of humidity can create various issues.
"The more moisture in the air, the harder it is for fires ... You have super low humidity, dry conditions, you throw in a small fire, add the wind and problems with fires can start up," Henrichson said.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the St. Joseph area until late Tuesday evening. Winds are expected to come from the south at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour. This also puts the area under a wind advisory until Wednesday afternoon.
This type of severe weather plays a role in issues at residential homes, including loss of power and blown transformers.
"We observe downed power lines here quite often with high winds," Henrichson said. "When it gets into the power lines ... once they are on the ground, they can blow next to somebody's fence and it can cause a lot of problems."
With windy conditions, having outdoor items secured can prevent various problems.
"Keep them from getting out in traffic, causing injuries or having to chase it a couple of blocks down the street if you live on a hill ... secure anything that can be moved out of the yard," Henrichson said. "It's Mother Nature, and she's going to do what she wants to do ... you just need to use common sense and start thinking ahead."
In any of these kinds of conditions, the response of the fire department will not change, but they may act with more urgency.
"We just we have to get there faster ... get more water on it, knock it down as fast as we can. We have to watch for the embers as well," Henrichson said. "All those kinds of things, we have taken the consideration with the weather."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.