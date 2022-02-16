Area road crews spent Wednesday preparing for the worst as another winter storm made its way into the region.
The St. Joseph area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m. Thursday. Total snowfall amounts are expected to accumulate between 2 to 4 inches, according to News-Press NOW Meteorologist Jared Shelton.
Due to high winds and the possibility of freezing rain with this storm, city road crews began preparing streets as early as Tuesday morning. The process starts with treating the streets with a salt brine and sugar beet molasses mixture.
On Wednesday afternoon, Keven Schneider, St. Joseph’s superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said his crews planned to continue to treat the roads until dark.
“We are making great progress and will continue until 8 p.m. approximately, or maybe if it starts raining hard we may stop,” Schneider said. “We will take it as the weather comes and see what happens.”
Differing from the more typical snowstorms that have come earlier this winter, the one moving in late Wednesday offered the possibility of an especially dangerous element: ice.
“That (ice) is always a big concern. That all depends on how much moisture we are getting and how fast the temperature changes. There’s a lot of factors that go into that,” Schneider said. “I hope we don't have to deal with that, but it is always a big concern in the back of our minds.”
The priority for Missouri Department of Transportation crews Thursday will be interstates and high-volume routes, which they began monitoring Wednesday. After plowing the more-commuted roads, they move onto the lower traffic streets.
When it comes to staying safe on the roads, Adam Wood, MoDOT traffic operations engineer, asks for patience.
“We advise everybody to be cautious and give our crews space. A lot of our crews, about 20% of them, this is their first year plowing,” Wood said. “So give them space and we will get the roads clear for you.”
Download the MoDOT application or check traveler.modot.org to track road conditions and traffic information in the region. If you think the city plow missed your street call 816-271-4848.
